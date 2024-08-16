Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,980. The company has a market cap of $314.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 117,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 552.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 74,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

