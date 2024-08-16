Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.79.

Shares of TSE TWM traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,421. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

