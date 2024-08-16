The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $168.13. 2,452,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $163.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $396.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.