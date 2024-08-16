Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Teradyne stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

