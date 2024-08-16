Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

