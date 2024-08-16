TD Cowen Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $53.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BMY opened at $49.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

