Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $147.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.75.

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

