Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.86.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.83. The company had a trading volume of 408,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.15.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

