StockNews.com Upgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

