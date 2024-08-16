Steve Donovan Buys 40,000 Shares of Straker Limited (ASX:STG) Stock

Straker Limited (ASX:STG – Get Free Report) insider Steve Donovan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,840.00 ($9,763.16).
Straker Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
About Straker
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Straker
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Straker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.