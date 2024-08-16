Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) PT Raised to $54.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOLV. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Solventum stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 2,880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

