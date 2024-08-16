Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

SHCO stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $114,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

