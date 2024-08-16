SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 358 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.53. 375,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,785. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

