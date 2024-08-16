SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $59,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,561,000 after buying an additional 676,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 111,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,547,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 162,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS FAUG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 66,022 shares. The stock has a market cap of $623.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.