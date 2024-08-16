Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Expands By 57.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Slam Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAMW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 169,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
About Slam
