Scotiabank Boosts MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$22.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MDA Space and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of MDA stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.85. 660,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.43. MDA Space has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.45.

In other MDA Space news, Director Brendan Paddick acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. In other news, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. Also, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

