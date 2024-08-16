Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.42.

PRU opened at $113.56 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

