Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CFO Sells $328,224.96 in Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Marc Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 3.6 %

MD opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

