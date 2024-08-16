Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $13.35 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $615.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 275,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

