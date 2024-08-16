ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 48,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 544,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORIC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

