NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) CAO Sells $691,273.70 in Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $549.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $436.90 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.73 and its 200 day moving average is $569.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 64.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

