Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHAT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,734.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,318,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.