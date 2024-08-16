Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

