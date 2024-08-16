National Bankshares Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$131.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$128.57.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$116.81. The company had a trading volume of 358,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,163. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$115.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.10.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

