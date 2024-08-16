Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $313.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,599,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,859,615.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,599,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,859,615.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,571,989.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,610,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,402,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,422 shares of company stock worth $19,005,887. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

