Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $40.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

