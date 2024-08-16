Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.02.

MI.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78. The firm has a market cap of C$623.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.22. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

