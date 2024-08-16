MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 69.4% in July

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CIF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,726. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Free Report ) by 6,389.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

