MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Up 69.4% in July

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CIF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,726. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
