MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $223.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $235.44. 127,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,256. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 30.3% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,580,000 after buying an additional 170,095 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,881,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,447,000 after acquiring an additional 285,665 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.