Levien Meredith A. Kopit Sells 18,300 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYT opened at $54.65 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

