Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.96. 2,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $797.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Karooooo’s payout ratio is presently 340.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Karooooo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Karooooo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 50.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

