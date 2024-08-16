JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $64.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.69.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.