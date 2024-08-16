iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Trimmed by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

IAU stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $47.04. 3,738,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,765. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

