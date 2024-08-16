Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

ICE stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $157.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

