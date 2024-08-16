ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICFI. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $158.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $161.01.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.38%.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,981 shares of company stock worth $984,811 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

