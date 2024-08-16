HC Wainwright Weighs in on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADAP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

