Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.10. 45,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 999,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HA. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hawaiian Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

