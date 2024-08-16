HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $468,412.56 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $468,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36.

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $459,613.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84.

HCP stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

