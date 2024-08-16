Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,048.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.20 ($13.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.22) to GBX 1,140 ($14.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.57) to GBX 684 ($8.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

HL opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.03) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,096.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,613.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 6,176.47%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

