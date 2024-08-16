FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Issued By Zacks Research

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE CNA opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. CNA Financial has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

