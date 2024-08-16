Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $99.24 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

