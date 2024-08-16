Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 879,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,517. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

