EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 324,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,173,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

EVgo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189 over the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in EVgo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

