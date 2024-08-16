European Commercial REIT Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.