Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

