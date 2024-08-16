CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $69.67 on Monday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,545 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

