Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

