Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Textron by 263.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,745,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 174,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,360. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

