Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company's stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.'s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLOP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

