Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.15. 674,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,080. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,898. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

